Matt Hardy Thinks The Hardys vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage Will Happen in AEW

In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Fightful), Matt Hardy said that he thinks a match between himself and his brother Jeff against Christian Cage and Adam Copeland is ‘inevitable’ in AEW.

He said: “I mean, I pretty much feel that is inevitable when you say that, but like you said, we’re a long ways away. I mean, you have to remember that Edge is such a huge deal on his own, I still think that Adam Copeland and Christian Cage still have a lot of stuff to do on their own. I think down the road, they obviously will reunite the reconcile, they’ll figure out things one way or the other, and then will be back together. I just think that is inevitable to eventually have an Edge and Christian vs. Matt and Jeff match, I mean, that will happen. It is one of those things, I think because we’re not going to do the 1999 No Mercy Ladder Match whenever we do have this match. I think we can still have a great match, we can still go out, we can have a killer match, it can be super entertaining, and it’s going to be fun, and there’ll be a lot of nostalgia involved, but I think we can still do it on a level high enough, in 2023, 2024, whatever year it is in the future, that is still going to be a great match. I think where the money is the most intriguing thing about having Matt, Jeff, Christian, and Edge are the interactions between the characters because these are characters that have known each other for nearly three decades now. So that’s where the money is, I think, the interactions and the characters, and eventually I think we will pay it off with a tag team match.“