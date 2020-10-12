wrestling / News

Various News: Matt Hardy Releases First Episode Of New Web Series, This Week’s Edition Of OVW TV

October 12, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
– The first episode of Matt Hardy’s newest YouTube series, The Multiverse of Matt Hardy, is available. The video focuses on Hardy attempting to learn how to balance his normal life with the multiple identities within him. You can watch the video below.

– Ohio Valley Wrestling has released its newest edition of OVW TV, which is titled “A ‘PEC-Tacular’ Celebration.” Here’s the full description for the show:

The new National Champion, “Mr. PEC-Tacular” Jessie Godderz, celebrates in style! Dustin Jackson takes aim at Tony Gunn’s OVW Heavyweight Championship! Has Tony Bizo gone too far? OVW Women’s Champion Mazzerati in action and much more! Presented by Gladiator Sports Network

