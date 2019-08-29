Matt Hardy Weighs in on AEW vs. NXT on Wednesdays, When Next House Hardy Special Will Arrive

– Matt Hardy did a Q&A on Twitter and talked about AEW going head-to-head with NXT on Wednesdays, when we can see the next House Hardy special and more.

On the war between NXT and AEW on Wednesday nights: “I think it’s good for the industry, the performers & the fans. Competition forces everyone to be more creative & work harder.”

On the best agent from his time in TNA/Impact: “Maybe I’m biased, but [Shane Helms].”

On if he ever got payback on Jeff for breaking his hand in 2009: “Nah. I doubt there’s any 2 people who have exchanged more stiff shots than we have over 27 years.. Comes with being day one genetic brothers.”

On if he deserves a WWE Championship run: “I don’t have to have/need a WWE World Title reign to feel complete. I just want real opportunities to contribute & entertain for the remainder of time I have left. I honestly feel I have a lot left to give & offer a promotion on the global stage as an in ring talent.”

On when the next House Hardy special is coming to the Network: “Hopefully soon. In a perfect world, I’d like to produce 4-6 #HouseHardy episodes a year on the WWE network.”

On if he and Jeff had an opportunity to potential go to New Japan before they signed with WWE in 2017: “Every option was on the table before we re-signed with WWE in 2017.”