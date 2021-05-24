Matt Jackson Cuts Promo On Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston, New BTE Champion Crowned In Newest Being The Elite (Recap)

The newest edition of Being the Elite is available, and it features Matt Jackson cutting a promo on Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, Brandon Cutler winning the BTE title, and much more. Here are the highlights:

* The Young Bucks are not happy about losing their Air Diors after Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston stole them on AEW Dynamite.

* Ryan Nemeth hosts the Hollywood Pop Quiz. Rebel can’t answer his question, and he’s not thrilled about it.

* Pretty Peter Avalon writes Leva Bates a note saying that he misses her. Cezar Bononi needs Avalon, so he leaves the book on the bench. Alex Reynolds comes over and signs his name on it, with Avalon returning to see that the book is gone.

* Brandon Cutler runs into Allie. She offers a truce and says she has a pop tart for him. She then throws it on the ground and stomps on it before saying she’s gonna kill him.

* Highlights of the Bucks vs. The Varsity Blonds on Dynamite.

* Rocky Romero and Trent talk about how great they are as tag team partners before realizing Chuck, Orange Cassidy, and Kris Statlander are in the room. John Silver comes in with his shades on and everyone kicks him in the groin.

* Nick Jackson attempts basketball trick shots.

* More Hollywood trivia with Nemeth and Trent, who correctly answers the question before admitting Nemeth told him the answer.

* Sammy Guevara goes into the Bucks’ locker room, and Matt Jackson says the BTE title has been buried since he won it. Matt forces Sammy to defend the title, and he loses it to Cutler in a game of Fastrack NHL.

* Evil Uno streams AEW’s Casino game.

* The Dark Order does some drawings, and Stu Grayson realizes he’s been seeing Anna Jay. They act like they don’t know what he’s talking about, and he looks at Hangman Page’s drawing and thinks it’s also Anna Jay. He runs after Hangman.

* Best Friends do the BTE Mailbag. Romero joins them again to answer various questions.

* Avalon, Bononi, Nemeth, and JD Drake are at a hotel and do team-building yoga. Bononi says they’ll be doing stretches from the Kama Sutra, and Bononi realizes he may have the wrong book. They head out to get food.

* Matt Jackson cuts a promo on Moxley and Kingston before running down Jim Ross. Matt declares that the Bucks will win at AEW Double or Nothing and says everyone should enjoy their tag team greatness.

