Matt Jones Previews Netflix OVW Series Wrestlers, Compares It To Last Chance U

Netflix presents its OVW-centered series Wrestlers next month, and OVW co-owner Matt Jones recently previewed what to expect from the docuseries. The series premieres on September 13th and Jones spoke with The Business of the Business podcast about the series and more. You can see some highlights below,

On the response to the show’s announcement: “You know, I saw a lot of feedback online from the, I call them the wrestling nerds, that are upset that OVW — Well first of all, I’m the one that said the line that it’s the best besides WWE and AEW. I actually believe that. But even if you don’t, a lot of people being upset, I don’t think they get it. I don’t think they understand. Netflix is not doing this show because they care about what star of matches we’re putting on at OVW, they’re doing this for the same reason they did Last Chance U. They did Last Chance U at a college that was a small college in Mississippi, they didn’t go to Alabama, they went to small school in Mississippi. It’s a similar thing to this. They wanna show wrestling at the grass roots level, and the reality is for WWE and AEW and maybe even things like IMPACT, NWA — they’re not going to show you the behind the scenes drama because they have interests in not letting the world know about all the things that happen.”

On what to expect from the show: “I just decided when they approached me, let’s do it. Let’s just let them see what it’s actually like to be a wrestler. This is not, this is the kind of thing that’s only existing in wrestling a couple of times. There was the documentary Beyond The Mat that showed what happened with the Montreal show, but there hasn’t been much where a company has said, you have access to everything. You’re gonna see us fighting, you’re gonna see me and Al Snow arguing, you’re gonna see the wrestlers getting into it with each other, you’re gonna see their regular lives and I think even the hardest core wrestling fan is going to be surprised with what they see and I think they’re gonna enjoy it.”