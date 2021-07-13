Matt & Reby Hardy Welcome First Daughter

Matt and Reby Hardy have officially added to their family, with Reby giving birth to the couple’s first daughter. The couple revealed to Us Weekly that their daughter Eevee was born on Sunday in an outdoor birth. Eevee is their fourth child, following Maxel (6), Wolfgang (4), and 19 month-old Bartholomew.

The article notes that Eevee arrived at 5:18 PM during a rainstorm and delivered with the help of professional midwives and doulas. You can see pics of the couple and Eevee at the link.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to Matt, Reby, and their family.