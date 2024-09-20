Arn Anderson Recalls What It Was Like To Wrestle Vader

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about working with Vader as both a tag team partner and singles star. You can check out some highlights below:

On working with Vader: “I’d rather have Vader on my team than be standing across the ring from him. It was no picnic, pal. He would beat the ever-loving crap out of you. It’s not like you could just out-muscle him and overwhelm him. I mean, he was four hundred and maybe 50 pounds at one point.”

On wrestling him: “I just tried to live through it. My goal for going to the ring was, ‘Just live through this.’ Tomorrow, everything will feel a lot different. If anybody that is walking to the ring to fight Vader, if they don’t tell you they’re anxious, they’re lying.”

On trying to stay out of his way during a tag team match: “Oh, I’ll admit it; I would rather be his partner than his opponent, Just point blank. There’s no — call it whatever you want. Cowardice, whatever. Common sense, whatever you want to label it as. That dude was bad news, I’m telling you.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The ARN Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.