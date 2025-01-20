Various News: Matt Riddle & AJ Francis Set For Memphis Wrestling Taping, Kerry Morton Pays Tribute To Terry Funk

– Matt Riddle and AJ Francis are reportedly set to be part of Memphis Wrestling’s TV taping this weekend. PWInsider reports that the two are set for the January 26th taping, which takes place at the WrestleCenter.

Riddle is the current MLW World Champion.

– Kerry Morton paid tribute to the late, great Terry Funk with his ring gear for a recent event, wearing Funk-reminiscent trunks. Morton shared a pic of the ring gear on Twitter and wrote:

“It’s truly an honor and a blessing to wear a tribute pair dedicated to the legendary Terry Funk and his incredible family. This opportunity means so much more knowing it comes with their blessing, a gesture that fills me with gratitude and pride. (1/2)” “Terry Funk’s legacy has profoundly impacted not just professional wrestling, but everyone fortunate enough to have crossed his path, and this tribute is my way of showing respect and appreciation for all he gave to us. (2/2)”