WWE News: Matt Riddle Congratulates Drew Gulak on Title Win, Mike Bennett Praises 205 Live Stars

June 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Riddle

– Matt Riddle sent a word of congratulations to Drew Gulak following the latter’s Cruiserweight Championship win at Stomping Grounds. Riddle posted the following after Gulak won the title on the PPV’s pre-show:

– Mike Bennett also reacted to the match, praising Gulak as well as Tony Nese and Akira Tozawa as representatives of the 205 Live roster:

