WWE News: Matt Riddle Congratulates Drew Gulak on Title Win, Mike Bennett Praises 205 Live Stars
June 23, 2019 | Posted by
– Matt Riddle sent a word of congratulations to Drew Gulak following the latter’s Cruiserweight Championship win at Stomping Grounds. Riddle posted the following after Gulak won the title on the PPV’s pre-show:
Congrats my friend and fellow catch point bro @DrewGulak I can’t wait to test you at @WWNEVOLVE #catchpoint #Stallion #bro #kingofbros #nxt #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/DHQpGp3vr5
— matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) June 23, 2019
– Mike Bennett also reacted to the match, praising Gulak as well as Tony Nese and Akira Tozawa as representatives of the 205 Live roster:
So @WWE205Live does it again…..shocker. The more overlooked, the better we get. #WRESTLERS #WWEStompingGrounds
— Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 23, 2019
