– During a recent interview with Cageside Press at the Fighters Only World MMA Awards this week, former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle discussed what’s on tap for him next year. Riddle said his girlfriend Misha Montana recently gave birth to his fourth child and that next year will see a more “improved” Riddle. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“2024 is a big year, I’m going to keep pro wrestling, I’ll be traveling a lot let’s just say that, a lot of overseas tours stuff like that. I’m good, just hanging out, just had my fourth child little Matthew, this is big Matthew, and I’m excited for 2024. It’s a new year, definitely not a new me, but I would say a more improved me. That’s it dude, just having fun and taking it day by day.”

Riddle was released by WWE earlier in September. His non-compete period ended two days ago.