Matt Riddle Fires Back at Chris Jericho Over Advice About Taking Shots at Goldberg

– Matt Riddle is not interested in Chris Jericho’s opinion on how to conduct his career, and let him know that on Twitter. Jericho had commented on a post directed to Riddle due to Riddle’s vocal criticism of Goldberg, including calling to be put in the as-yet-not-confirmed Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler match at SummerSlam.

The initial tweet had included a passage from Jericho’s A Lion’s Tale about his first match against the British Bulldog and the lesson he learned about going after older guys. After Jericho commented “Listen and learn, kid,” Riddle fired off as you can see below:

Listen and learn kid. https://t.co/MJTGsRReYj — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 4, 2019