Matt Riddle Says Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Were Hard to Work With, Praises Sheamus

In an interview with Going Ringside (via Post Wrestling, Matt Riddle was asked who was difficult to work with in WWE and pointed the finger at Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. He said that Sheamus hits hard but is otherwise easy to work with. Riddle teamed with Owens and Zayn three times in 2023.

He said: “Hardest opponent? Hardest opponent in the ring? I would have to say Sheamus. Sheamus, easy to work with, hits really hard. So hardest in the ring. But, then when I think about who’s harder to maybe work with, I would have to say Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens… It’s hard to put a complete sentence together with those guys if you know what I’m saying… Very difficult. Sheamus hits ya hard, but it’s easy to put together.“