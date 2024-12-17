Matt Riddle Reflects On End Of WWE Run, Says He ‘Wouldn’t Change It For The World’

Matt Riddle recently looked back at the end of his WWE run and release, noting that he wouldn’t change anything. Riddle was released in September after a troubled run that included failed drug tests and an incident at JFK Airport where he accused a Port Authority police officer of sexual harassment. He spoke with Developmentally Speaking and spot about his release while discussing how Randy Orton’s back injury put their tag team run on the shelf.

“At the same time, that’s kind of the story of my life,” Riddle said (per Fightful). “In the UFC, five-fight win streak, beating top-ranked fighters, ranked top ten in the world at welterweight, you smoke weed, you’re fired. WWE, you’re killing it, your partner gets hurt, you’re kind of the guy that gets beat up by The Bloodline all the time or what you have, which is fine. But then you go to the airport, you have a couple cocktails and shit goes wrong, people say stuff to you. Whatever.”

He continued, “At the end of the day, things happen, I am where I am. People would probably yell at me, but I wouldn’t change it for the world [laughs]. That’s just who I am. You’re supposed to have ups and downs, peaks and valleys.”

Riddle has been appearing at independent shows since his release and made has worked for NJPW, TNA, and MLW.