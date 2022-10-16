Matt Riddle On Proving Himself As A Top Singles Star In WWE, Evolution Of His Character

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Matt Riddle discussed proving himself as a top singles star in WWE, issues in his personal life, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Matt Riddle on proving himself as a top singles star in WWE and the evolution of his character: “Don’t get me wrong, with Randy, I had opportunities with Roman [Reigns] and stuff like that, especially once Randy was gone. But I think at the end of the day, that story with Randy, I enjoyed it and felt like I got to build up a relationship and reputation with WWE. But now, with Hunter in play and being a singles competitor without Randy, getting more competitive, getting meaner – you can see it in the promos, you can see it in the street fights, you can see it in the brawls. I think, like you said, instead of just being a goofy sidekick that helps elevate his partner or his partner elevates him, now I’m coming into my own as a mainstay singles competitor in WWE.”

On issues in his personal life and his quest for a singles title: “Well, I’ll say this. My personal life is in shambles. I’m not gonna cry on this show, but my personal life is pretty brutal. It’s been a rough year for me, a rough couple of years, dude. But yeah, professionally, though, my life is amazing. It’s great. I think right now, I think for tag team wrestling when Randy [Orton] was here, I was at my apex of tag team wrestling. I think right now when it comes to my singles career, I’m still in its infancy. I feel like especially this year, take Money in the Bank for example, I was so close to getting that briefcase and then I got knocked up after already RKOing Seth off the top and doing all this crazy stuff. I wrestled Roman, hit him with an RKO, almost had him, and almost had him again but didn’t. So. I just feel like right now in my singles career, I’m like the little engine that can’t [laughs]. I’m chugging along, but once I get to the top of the hill, I seem to run out of steam….I think it’s a steady process uphill, but my engine can keep going. I got the fuel. I got the coal bro. I’m gonna keep throwing it in the fire and I’m gonna make it up over this hill, and I think I’m gonna see my next singles championship sooner than later.”

