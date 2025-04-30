– Major League Wrestling announced a huge world title bout for next month’s MLW Azteca Lucha Event. Matt Riddle will defend his World Heavyweight Title against former WWE Superstar Donovan Dijak in a singles bout. The event is set for Saturday, May 10 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois. Here’s the full announcement:

MLW World Title Fight signed for Chicago

Matt Riddle defends against undefeated Donovan Dijak at MLW Azteca Lucha, live on YouTube May 10.

MLW Azteca Lucha • May 10 | Cicero Stadium | 10PM ET Free on YouTube

CHICAGO — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Matt Riddle (champion) vs. Donovan Dijak for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at MLW Azteca Lucha, live on YouTube from a sold out Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, May 10.

The event is sold out. Fans around the world can stream Azteca Lucha free starting at 10:00 p.m. ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling Saturday, May 10.

Major League Wrestling has confirmed its main event for MLW Azteca Lucha: Matt Riddle will defend the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against the undefeated Donovan Dijak, accompanied by the ever-scheming Saint Laurent, on Saturday, May 10 at a sold out Cicero Stadium in Chicago.

The match will stream LIVE and FREE worldwide at 10pm ET / 9pm CT on MLW’s YouTube channel.

At Battle RIOT, Riddle was blindsided during an appearance on Sessions by Saint Laurent—attacked mid-interview by Dijak, in a savage ambush orchestrated by Saint Laurent himself. Alongside Bishop Dyer, Dijak brutalized the World Champ, repeatedly crushing Riddle’s ribs with a steel chair in an assault that left the champ injured and reeling.

Reports indicate Riddle is still recovering from two broken ribs—but that hasn’t stopped the fighting champion from accepting the challenge.

With the attack, Saint Laurent unveiled the full force of his plan: a new skyscraper duo in Dijak and Dyer—unstoppable, unrelenting, and now gunning for MLW’s top prize.

Saint Laurent wasted no time lobbying MLW officials, and MLW President Cesar Duran made the blockbuster title fight official, citing Riddle’s immediate acceptance:

“I want to give the fans the biggest fights possible,” said Duran. “And this one? Easy. Riddle texted me within seconds of the offer. Broken ribs? He welcomes the pain. And Dijak? Undefeated and hungry. This is what MLW is built on—gold and violence!”

Donovan Dijak has yet to be pinned or submitted in MLW, tearing through the roster with ruthless efficiency. Now, he has a title shot—and the huckster Saint Laurent hovering with the chance to finally wrap his sweaty, small hands around the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

Will Riddle defy the odds and fight through the pain to retain? Or will Saint Laurent’s skyscraper crush the champ and deliver gold to his growing empire?

Don’t miss this colossal clash live from Chicago.

MLW Azteca Lucha will stream LIVE and FREE on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling at 10pm ET on Saturday, May 10.

Local bell time is 6:45pm CT.