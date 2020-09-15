Matt Sydal Comments on Michael Nakazawa Trying to Break His Neck at All Out

– As previously reported, the latest episode of Being the Elite created a storyline explanation for Matt Sydal botching his Shooting Star Press at AEW All Out during the Casino Battle Royale. Video footage retroactively set up that Nakazawa was the cause of the clip by putting baby oil over the top turnbuckle, causing Sydal to slip during the match. Sydal has now commented on this recent development via Twitter.

Matt Sydal stated, “What should I do about Nakazawa? The rest of the @AEWrestling locker room is cool, but that guy tried to shoot break my neck!” You can view his comments below: