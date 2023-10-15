Matt Taven Says He’s “Extremely Proud” Of His ROH Matches After AEW Launch

In a recent Fightful interview, Matt Taven shared his thoughts on helping carry Ring of Honor in the wake of talent moving to the newly-formed AEW in 2019. Taven stated that he takes pride in the accomplishments and efforts that he contributed to the promotion at the time. You can find a highlight and watch the complete interview below.

On stepping up for Ring of Honor after the roster was depleted by AEW: “It’s one of those things where I will never be able to make everyone happy and nor do I want to. It’s more the fact of I had these goals I wanted to accomplish and I could kinda care less about whoever was in my way or saying anything about it. After that it was about proving people wrong and it was about making people look stupid. Ring of Honor was in a big flux at that point. The Elite had left. AEW had started. I kinda felt like I took a lot of that burden on my shoulders and to this day I’m extremely proud of it. I’ll say, ‘Hey go back and watch all those matches and tell me that they suck, because I know they don’t.'”