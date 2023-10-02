wrestling / News

Matt Taven Says Neck Health Awareness Month Has Extended Into October

October 2, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Kingdom Matt Taven Mike Bennett Adam Cole Roderick Strong AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

The Kingdom are doing their part to keep everyone #NeckStrong. In a post on Twitter, Matt Taven announced that Neck Health Awareness Month will continue through October.

He wrote: “Due to popular demand #NeckHealthAwareness month has been extended to October. Thank you.

