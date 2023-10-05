Matt Taven On His Time In Impact Wrestling, Loved The Locker Room

The Kingdom spent most of 2022 in Impact Wrestling, and Matt Taven recently looked back on his time there. Taven recently spoke with Fightful for a new interview and talked about the group’s run in the company as part of Honor No More. You can see some highlights below:

On his time in Impact Wrestling: “Well the Impact Wrestling locker room is one of the best locker rooms I’ve ever been a part of. That says a lot because Ring of Honor was such a family, especially towards the end. We really had this mentality of us against the world. During the pandemic we became even closer than I could even imagine. So it was tough. Once that came to an end, none of us knew what was going to happen next. So to find ourselves in Impact in a place where, for the first time in ten years, I’m in a foreign locker room. I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m the odd man out, all of a sudden.’ But at the same time, there’s so many familiar faces from Moose, obviously Eddie Edwards, and a bunch of other guys that had been in Ring of Honor in the past and places like here in Greektown, you run into a bunch of people. I saw Bhupinder, who I haven’t seen since Impact. There was so many familiar faces once we got there, once we finally got our stride, it was like, ‘Oh, man. This could be a home for a little bit.’”

On how he viewed his run there: “But at the same time, we were looking to keep our momentum going. We had come to the end with Ring of Honor unfortunately and a lot of us didn’t know what was going to happen next. All of a sudden we got a phone call, it’s less than a month after my last match against the Briscoes in Ring of Honor, and here I am showing up at Impact. I just looked at it as another challenge, as another place to make my name and to cement my legacy and the fact that I can say I was also am Impact Tag Champions is another check on the resume or CV.”

On leaving Impact and joining AEW: “Nothing in wrestling is really planned too much. Honestly, ever since Madison Square Garden, my life has been ‘don’t plan on anything, because that’s not what’s going to happen.’ So with Ring of Honor, we didn’t see that happening. We jumped over to Impact, it was one of those things that we didn’t know what tomorrow would bring. We had a deal there that we knew was coming up in October and we weren’t sure what we were going to do next. Then we got a phone call, and made a decision, and debuted right here in Toronto a week after that Guns match. It all just happened boom-boom-boom-boom. My head was spinning. To look at it, it’s almost been a year since we signed with AEW. It’s been crazy to look back at that time that went from ROH, Impact, back to ROH, AEW all within a year. You know what, I’m just trying to be everywhere. I was trying to be Rick Rude of this generation, trying to be every show at once.”