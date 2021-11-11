Matt Tremont Still Hospitalized For Burns From Atsushi Onita Match

Matt Tremont is still hospitalized following his match with Atsushi Onita on Halloween, according to a new report. As you may recall, Tremont was hospitalized for burns suffered during the deathmatch with Onita at H20 Destiny. At the time, he was expected to be in the hospital for up to a week but PWInsider reports that he is still there.

According to the site, Tremont is still undergoing treatment for the burns suffered in the finish of the match when he was sent into a burning barbed wire board by Onita.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Tremont for a quick and full recovery.