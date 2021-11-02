wrestling / News
Matt Tremont to Reportedly Stay Hospitalized for a Week Due to Deathmatch Injuries
November 2, 2021 | Posted by
– As previously reported, wrestler Matt Tremont was hospitalized and admitted to a burn ward following his deathmatch with Atsushi Onita at H20 Wrestling last Sunday. PWInsider released a new update on Tremont’s condition today.
According to the new report, Tremont is expected to stay hospitalized for a week due to the burns he suffered in the match at H20 Destiny. On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Tremont in hopefully making a full recovery.
More Trending Stories
- Ahmed Johnson Says D’Lo Brown Was ‘Dangerous’ In the Ring, Recalls Goldust Kiss Segment
- AEW Wrestlers Dress Up For Halloween: Bryan Danielson & Brie Bella do The Addams Family, Britt Baker, Brandi & Cody, More
- Bronson Reed Confirms Why He Didn’t Appear At Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory
- Mercedes Martinez On Why She Left RETRIBUTION So Quickly, Says It Wasn’t Why She Exited WWE