Matt Tremont to Reportedly Stay Hospitalized for a Week Due to Deathmatch Injuries

November 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
H20 Wrestling Destiny: Atsushi vs. Tremont

As previously reported, wrestler Matt Tremont was hospitalized and admitted to a burn ward following his deathmatch with Atsushi Onita at H20 Wrestling last Sunday. PWInsider released a new update on Tremont’s condition today.

According to the new report, Tremont is expected to stay hospitalized for a week due to the burns he suffered in the match at H20 Destiny. On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Tremont in hopefully making a full recovery.

