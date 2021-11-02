Matt Tremont to Reportedly Stay Hospitalized for a Week Due to Deathmatch Injuries

– As previously reported, wrestler Matt Tremont was hospitalized and admitted to a burn ward following his deathmatch with Atsushi Onita at H20 Wrestling last Sunday. PWInsider released a new update on Tremont’s condition today.

According to the new report, Tremont is expected to stay hospitalized for a week due to the burns he suffered in the match at H20 Destiny. On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Tremont in hopefully making a full recovery.