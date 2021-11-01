wrestling / News
Update on Matt Tremont Following Deathmatch With Atsushi Onita
November 1, 2021 | Posted by
Matt Tremont had a brutal deathmatch with Atsushi Onita for H20 Wrestling on Sunday, which saw him admitted to a burn ward after. PWInsider reports that Tremont was admitted to a New Jersey hospital after the match, which was part of yesterday’s H20 Destiny event.
The match saw Tremont sent through a burning barbed wire board and his gear was on. Onita got the pin right after. The site reports that Tremont was said to be in a lot of pain once the adrenaline wore off, and he was taken to the hospital after.
