wrestling / News

Update on Matt Tremont Following Deathmatch With Atsushi Onita

November 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
H20 Wrestling Destiny: Atsushi vs. Tremont

Matt Tremont had a brutal deathmatch with Atsushi Onita for H20 Wrestling on Sunday, which saw him admitted to a burn ward after. PWInsider reports that Tremont was admitted to a New Jersey hospital after the match, which was part of yesterday’s H20 Destiny event.

The match saw Tremont sent through a burning barbed wire board and his gear was on. Onita got the pin right after. The site reports that Tremont was said to be in a lot of pain once the adrenaline wore off, and he was taken to the hospital after.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Atsushi Onita, H20 Wrestling, Matt Tremont, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading