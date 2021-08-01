wrestling / News

Matthew Rehwoldt Makes Debut At Impact Wrestling Homecoming As Deonna Purrazzo’s Partner

July 31, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matthew Rehwoldt

The former Aiden English is now part of the Impact Wrestling roster, as ‘The Drama King’ Matthew Rehwoldt made his debut tonight at Homecoming. He was the partner of Deonna Purrazzo in the Homecoming mixed tag team tournament, and the team defeated Hernandez and Alisha Edwards in the first round, then Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green in the second round. They will face the winner of Decay vs. Tommy Dreamer & Rachael Ellering in the finals. You can follow our live coverage here.

