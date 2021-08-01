wrestling / News
Matthew Rehwoldt Makes Debut At Impact Wrestling Homecoming As Deonna Purrazzo’s Partner
The former Aiden English is now part of the Impact Wrestling roster, as ‘The Drama King’ Matthew Rehwoldt made his debut tonight at Homecoming. He was the partner of Deonna Purrazzo in the Homecoming mixed tag team tournament, and the team defeated Hernandez and Alisha Edwards in the first round, then Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green in the second round. They will face the winner of Decay vs. Tommy Dreamer & Rachael Ellering in the finals. You can follow our live coverage here.
.@DramaKingMatt is @DeonnaPurrazzo's partner! #Homecoming
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/5s5VXajN2T pic.twitter.com/TPlxAKkh0E
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 1, 2021
"You are the best in this business. You can take him!" @DeonnaPurrazzo taking on @SuperMexCTM is something you can only get in the #Homecoming Tournament! pic.twitter.com/oXKbLMPyqF
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 1, 2021
.@SuperMexCTM and @MrsAIPAlisha take to the sky! #Homecoming
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvYMxLH pic.twitter.com/YoD6FXZQ40
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 1, 2021
A KING 🤴🏻 #Homecoming https://t.co/llXcwjkr2q
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) August 1, 2021
Once a king…always a king. #Homecoming https://t.co/b79eSqHaoK
— Drama King Matt (@DramaKingMatt) August 1, 2021
Oh shit.
Welcome to #TeamIMPACT. https://t.co/ZhzciRa2CI
— THE DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) August 1, 2021
This is the face off we've been waiting to see. #Homecoming @DeonnaPurrazzo @ImChelseaGreen
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/5s5VXajN2T pic.twitter.com/DwjOzkchuK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 1, 2021
RADIO SILENCE! #Homecoming @TheMattCardona
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/5s5VXajN2T pic.twitter.com/OsGeG5Fgt7
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 1, 2021