Matthew Rehwoldt Makes Debut At Impact Wrestling Homecoming As Deonna Purrazzo’s Partner

The former Aiden English is now part of the Impact Wrestling roster, as ‘The Drama King’ Matthew Rehwoldt made his debut tonight at Homecoming. He was the partner of Deonna Purrazzo in the Homecoming mixed tag team tournament, and the team defeated Hernandez and Alisha Edwards in the first round, then Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green in the second round. They will face the winner of Decay vs. Tommy Dreamer & Rachael Ellering in the finals. You can follow our live coverage here.

"You are the best in this business. You can take him!" @DeonnaPurrazzo taking on @SuperMexCTM is something you can only get in the #Homecoming Tournament! pic.twitter.com/oXKbLMPyqF — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 1, 2021