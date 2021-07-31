Join 411’s Live Impact Homecoming Coverage

Hey kids! Glad to be here tonight to provide that Impact Plus coverage. Impact’s Homecoming features a mixed tag team tournament and all sorts of other good times, so let’s get right to it!

We open with a video package hyping the matches. W. Morrisey vs. Eddie Edwards in a hardcore match! Josh Alexander defends the X Division Championship against Black Taurus! The first Impact Homecoming King & Queen will be crowned!

We in Nashville with a crowd. Matt Striker & D’Lo Brown on the call.

Impact Homecoming King & Queen Tournament First Round Match: Hernandez & Alisha (w/Johnny Swinger) vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Partner: Hernandez & Alisha representing their favorite hangout, Swinger’s Palace. Crowd chants “Virtuosa” for Deonna, how nice of them. Matthew Rehwoldt emerges in the ring. The Drama King is here! He asks us to imagine a world where the works of Van Gogh, Bach, Beethoven were never to be seen or heard. He introduces himself as the Drama King, and he is here to create a masterpiece side by side with a Virtuosa. It starts tonight with the coronation of a Queen & King.

Deonna & Alisha start. Tieup, Deonna with the control and the disrespectful gesture, but Alisha ain’t about that. Running hip smash in the corner. Whip reversed, Deonna catches the boot, puts it down, and attempts the armbar, but Alisha answers with a kick and a short DDT. Dropkick in the corner gets two. Deonna trying to lock in that armbar, but Alisha tags Hernandez in. Rehwoldt tells Deonna that she’s the best in the business and can handle Hernandez. There’s a boot from Deonna, whip reversed into the corner, Deonna with an elbow, unfortunately my stream skips a beat here. We return with Alisha & Deonna back in the ring, with Deonna on the offense. Criss-Cross leads to a double clothesline. The men tag in, and Hernandez with the big springboard shoulderblock and some strikes. Senton splash by Hernandez, goes for the Border Toss, actually it’s a shoulderbreaker instead for two. Deonna makes the save but Alisha takes her out. Hernandez with the…dive! Alisha gonna join in with a dive of her own! Rehwoldt with a kick & some clubbing shots. Big kick, modified double underhook DDT gets three on the big man!

Winners: Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt

Tough to rate since I missed a chunk of it, seemed in the **-*** range though.

D’Lo & Matt run down the card.

Impact Homecoming King & Queen Tournament First Round Match: Jordynne “Thicc Momma Pump” Grace & Petey “Little Petey Pump” Williams vs. Matt “The Face of GCW” Cardona & Chelsea “Hot Mess” Green: Chelsea taking a break from making friends on Twitter for this one, I see. Cardona & Williams start. Petey telling us that the numbers don’t lie. Cardona with the strength advantage. Big bodyslam by Cardona. Jordynne tags in and slams Cardona! She helps Petey with another slam. Chelsea tags in, and she wants some of Jordynne. She’ll get some. Big shoulderblock. Back & forth, attempted double suplex but Chelsea slips out. Matt does not slip out. Cardona & Green getting it from the Pump Family. Steiner flex elbow then pushups from both! Cardona gets the upper hand on Williams, tags Green and rams Petey’s face into her boot. Neckbreaker from Green gets two. Cardona goes for one, but it’s blocked. The big boot isn’t blocked, and Cardona gets two. Petey fights back, hits a tornado DDT and crawls over to Grace for the tag. She runs over Green a few times. Double knees in the corner, then a running hip smash. Misses the Vader Bomb though, tag to the men. Cardona whips Petey into the corner but misses. Cardona yanked off the turnbuckle for two. Petey with a dropkick to Matt’s back. Jordynne tags in and delivers some forearms. Dropkick in the corner and a tag to Petey. Another double vertical suplex gets two. Petey gets kneed in the corner, Matt with a missile dropkick and it’s time for him to crawl over for the tag. The women tag in and Chelsea gets the upper hand this time. Curb stomp! Petey kicks her, goes for the Destroyer, but Matt breaks that up. Broski boots to Petey & Jordynne. Matt sent outside, Chelesea kicks Petey, goes for a Destroyer of her own, that doesn’t happen. Petey & Jordynne both tease the move, but that doesn’t happen. Another double team does work, and we see stereo Steiner Recliners! Cardona lifts his way out of it, Jordynne breaks hers up to target Cardona. Dive by Petey to Matt, the women go back & forth, and Chelsea hits the Unprettier! That gets three!

Winners: Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green

Match Rating: ***

Fun little match there with two likeable teams. Steve Maclin runs in & attacks Petey! They’ve had issues on recent episodes of Impact. Maclin takes Williams out with a big move that definitely has a name.

W. Morrisey talks about Eddie Edwards.