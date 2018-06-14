wrestling / News
WWE News: Mauro Ranallo to Miss NXT Takeover: Chicago, WWE Looks Back to Paige vs. Nikki Bella, Mike Kanellis Celebrates 11 Months Sober
June 14, 2018 | Posted by
– Mauro Ranallo posted the following on Twitter, confirming that he will miss this weekend’s NXT Takeover: Chicago event due to prior commitments…
I’m blessed to have more than one job. Unfortunately,dates may conflict. Off to Dallas for a @ShowtimeBoxing tripleheader . That means I won’t be in Chicago for #NXTTakeOver You’ll be in good hands with @VicJosephWWE @McGuinnessNigel & @WWEPercyWatson 👊🙏
— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) June 14, 2018
– Mike Kanellis posted the following, celebrating 11 months sober
– The WWE Network‘s Instagram shared the following “This Day In WWE History” photo of Paige wrestling Nikki Bella three years ago today at Money In The Bank…