– During a recent video on his YouTube channel, former WWE Superstar Maven discussed the differences between being on Raw and SmackDown during the initial WWE brand split. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Maven on being moved from SmackDown to Raw: “I’ll be perfectly honest. For me, I was ecstatic when they moved me over to Raw. I always appreciated and I always enjoyed a live atmosphere better. Things just felt different backstage. Things felt crisper, it felt like a tighter-running ship, you could definitely see that more emphasis and more importance was placed on timing, getting things done in their proper time.”

On the night he became Raw General Manager getting praise from Vince McMahon: “I remember the night that I was the Raw General Manager. It was in Indianapolis and I was involved in I want to say probably ten or eleven segments of that night. That was ten or eleven more segments than I was normally in. So I had to learn lines, I had to learn staging, I had to learn promos. I had to also have my match with Hunter. I was literally moving, working, and prepping the entire day. That night, at the end of that night, when I got through gorilla, and immediately saw Vince [McMahon] and he gave me his approval and told me, ‘Amazing job,’ it meant so much more. Why? Not because it was coming from Vince. Of course, it was great hearing it from Vince, but because it happened on a live show. There was literally no room, zero room for air, and knowing that I was able to perform in a live environment like that, it felt so good.”