Maven Doesn’t Get Why People Dislike Josh Matthews, Says Matthews Could Have Won Tough Enough

Maven is a big fan of Josh Matthews and doesn’t get why people take issue with his fellow Tough Enough alumnus. Maven and Matthews competed on the first season of the WWE reality show, and while Maven was the winner it was Matthews who went on to have a longer career in the business, which continues today with Impact Wrestling. Maven was asked about Matthews in an interview with Notsam Wrestling and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the notion that people have an issue with Matthews: “I’ve never understood why. Why would anyone hate Josh?”

On beating Matthews in the first season of Tough Enough: “Josh could have won Tough Enough easily. I’m glad he didn’t because I think he’s had a better overall career in what he’s landed. He’s the Kevin Dunn of TNA, and he’s good at it!”