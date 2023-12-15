Maven Recalls Nearly Losing WWE Hardcore Title Belt When His Car Got Towed

Maven had a few runs with the Hardcore Championship during his WWE run, and he recently recalled how he once nearly lost the title belt. The WWE alumnus shared the story in a recent video on his YouTube channel, noting that the situation happened when his car got towed.

“When I was the Hardcore Champion, I did take the belt home with me,” he said (per Fightful). “I got to keep it 24/7. It’s not like they confiscated it so that it would be at the next show. No, the belt went home with me. I still remember friends and family taking pictures of it. I almost got it in trouble the first time. I took it out to show all my buddies. At that given moment, I was the only Hardcore Champion. I thought that was pretty cool.”

He continued, “So I took it out to a bar that night. I was parked in a spot I probably shouldn’t have been because I thought I was great, and my car got towed. I had a flight the next morning to go out and defend the Hardcore Championship. Not having that belt on the flight for that show was not an option. I had to wake up the lot owner, I had to pay him $500 to get my car out of the lot, and phew. I made my flight. My wallet was a little thinner, but I learned a valuable lesson that night.”