Maven Reflects On The Difference In Prepping For Hardcore Matches vs. Normal Matches

Maven recently weighed in on the difference between preparing for hardcore matches and normal singles matches. The former Hardcore Champion talked about the matter in his latest Q&A, highlighting how the use of weapons changes things up.

“There’s a difference when you’re getting ready for a Hardcore Match,” Maven said (per Fightful). “Obviously, when you’re doing a Hardcore Match, what makes it a Hardcore Match is the tools that inevitably are going to find their way into the ring. Now, whenever we would have a Hardcore Match, we would go down earlier in the day, and they would always tell us where underneath the apron things were located. Actually, I think we’re gonna end up doing a video on ring geography and by that, how wrestlers know how to separate the ring hard camera, opposite hard camera, announcer side or ramp side, just a quick easy way to communicate.”

He continued, “In my matches or most of the time, they would keep all of the all of the Hardcore items; the trash can with the road signs, the Kendo sticks, the chairs, what have you, they would always keep those on the ramp side so you weren’t going out during a match and lifting up all the ring aprons and looking for something and then realize that it’s on the other side, or so in case you got slammed and the next spot was rolling out and getting the trash can lid, you didn’t have to run around the other half of the ring. We always knew where all that stuff was located just to make it look like we knew what the hell we were doing out there.”