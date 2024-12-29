– In a recent video on his YouTube channel, WWE Superstar and Tough Enough winner Maven recalled his 2003 match where he got squashed by Triple H on TV. According to Maven, Triple H spoke to him before the match and apologized about it being a squash. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Maven on Triple H pulling him aside before the match: “Hunter would pull me aside and explain to me, and apologize in advance. He would say, ‘Listen, Maven, normally, I don’t like doing squash matches.’ By ‘squash matches,’ that’s just a term in our business for, ‘I’m going to get every ounce of the offense, and you’re gonna get nothing in.’ The way you build a character, and the way you help yourself is by building your opponent up. If I go out and just squash someone, what have I done? Absolutely nothing.”

On Triple H apologizing to him about the squash: “So Hunter explained to me earlier in the day, ‘I don’t like doing squash matches. I’m sorry I’m doing this squash match. Normally, I want you to get some offense in.’ On this night, leading to WrestleMania in a few weeks, Hunter was just trying to expand on his heel persona. He had a big match coming up with Booker, and he wanted as many people as possible to hate him, to want to see Booker get the better of him, and what better way to do that than to beat the hell out of the Tough Enough kid?”