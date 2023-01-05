Max Caster Names John Cena As an Inspiration, Says Cena’s Reached Out To Him

Max Caster has cited John Cena as a big inspiration to him as a wrestler, and says Cena has reached out to him occasionally to offer support. The Acclaimed member was a guest on The AJ Awesome Show and he talked about his advice for prospective wrestlers as well as how Cena has given him encouragement sometimes. You can check out some highlights below:

On his advice for people who want to get into wrestling: “So my first thing I always say is, ‘don’t do it.’ But you’re gonna do it. So, be yourself. It’s a really tough thing to do in wrestling, because some people like to act like other things. Some people like to be scary, some people like to be goofy on camera. But you just have to be yourself and it’ll come out over time.

“And you know, I spent a long time trying to figure out who I was or how how I could show myself as a wrestler. And Platinum Max came to life about five, six years into my wrestling career. So it just takes time. Be patient, be yourself, be cool. That’s a weird one but you know, if you’re around people just be cool like it’s no big deal. And work hard, apply what you learn, and good things will come to you.”

On his inspirations in wrestling: “John Cena is a huge inspiration. That’s right, you can’t see him. I’ve never met him. But he reaches out to me from time to time. He’s been very very nice. And for my hero as a teenager to reach out to me and, in the midst of people saying, ‘Oh, you’re a Cena rip-off. You’re just doing something that’s old. We don’t want to see this in wrestling now’ — for him to reach out and say, ‘You’re doing it the right way.’ Sometimes he says I do it better than he did, it’s his opinion. I don’t know if I wanna agree with that, but I believe in myself, 100%. And his confidence in me only boosts me up. I don’t know if he knows how much that means, but it means a lot. So he’s my inspiration back then and now still.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The AJ Awesome Show with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.