Maxxine Dupri Recalls Growing Up As a Total Divas Fan, Applying To Try Out For WWE

Maxxine Dupri was a big fan of Total Divas growing up, as she recalled in a recent interview. The Alpha Academy member spoke with the Lightweights Podcast and talked about how the show was her buy-in to WWE, as well as how she applied to try out for the company. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being a fan of Total Divas: “[They] used to have a show called Total Divas that played on E!, and I was obsessed with that show in high school. I was like, ‘These girls are so cool, they’re so athletic, they have the coolest style.’ I just thought it was so, so interesting.”

On applying to WWE: “So I applied online. I didn’t hear anything, and then I ended up emailing my modeling agency, and I was like, ‘[This is] so random, but I have this really weird life goal to be in WWE.’ … Two weeks later, I got invited to the SummerSlam tryout in Las Vegas.”