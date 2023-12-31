Maxxine Dupri Wants Another Shot at Rhea Ripley

– During a recent interview with Joe Vulpis’ Lightweights Podcast, WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri spoke about wanting another shot at wrestling WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. Ripley defeated Dupri in a non-title match on Monday Night Raw earlier this month.

Dupri said on wanting to face Ripley again (via WrestlingInc.com), “I need another shot at [wrestling Ripley] … I was genuinely scared that day just because it’s hard when you have so much respect for someone, and I just think the world of her. And on top of that, not only is she so talented, she’s dangerous in the ring, she has this huge confidence and persona about her that’s so cool, but then to come in, and share that space with her, that’s a lot of pressure to live up to. I was like, ‘Oof.’ It was scary.”

You can check out the full match video featuring Rhea Ripley vs. Maxxine Dupri from Raw below: