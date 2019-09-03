wrestling / News
MCW Announces Kane, Joey Ryan, Renee Michelle For Tribute to the Legends Convention
– MCW Pro Wrestling is bringing Kane, Joey Ryan, and Renee Michelle to their Tribute to the Legends convention in October. The company announced that thr ehtre will appear at their convention on October 5th, which runs from 12 PM to 5 PM followed by a live event at 7 PM.
The live show will include a match between Ken Dixon vs. Drolix. If Drolix wins, he returns to the MCW roster.
You can find out more here.
