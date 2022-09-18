MCW Autumn Armageddon Results 9.17.22: Mandy Leon in Action

– Maryland Championship Wrestling (MCW) returned for Autumn Armageddon last night at 5th Company Brewing in Perryville, Maryland. Below are some results courtesy of MCW’s Pat Anthony:

* Angel Alvarado beat ‘Miami’ Mike Walker

* Black Wall Street (Drolix & Chuck Lennox) beat The Sigma Males (LDJ and Steve Fuerte) and Thrash Society (JB Anderson and Boom Hayden).

* “American Muscle” Alec Oden beat Team Spriggs (Myron Malone & Kazmon Lee).

* MCW Rage TV Championship: Demarcus Kayne (c) beat Moses.

* King Ryan McBride beat Alex Divine.

* The Trade (Myles Hawkins, Brandon Scott, Eric Martin & Robert Locke) beat Joe Keys, Dante Caballero, Diego Cruz & Lor Diaz.

* MCW Women’s Championship: Mandy Leon (c) beat Kelsey Reagan to retain her title.

* MCW Heavyweight Championship: “The Mecca” Brian Johnson (c) beat Action Andretti to hold onto the title.