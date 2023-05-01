MCW Ladies Night 2 Results 4.29.23: Iron Woman Match Main Events

MCW Ladies Night 2 took place on Saturday night, with an Iron Woman main event and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:

* Christina Marie def. Ultra Violette

* JC Storm def. Emily Jaye

* Brittany Jade def. Ella Envy

* Leila Grey def. Katie Arquette

* Megan Bayne def. Rebecca Scott

* Missa Kate def. Nikii Duke

* Vita VonStarr def. Zoey Skye

* MCW Women’s Championship Iron Woman Match: Gia Scott def. Ray Lyn (4 falls to 2)