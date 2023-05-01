wrestling / News
MCW Ladies Night 2 Results 4.29.23: Iron Woman Match Main Events
MCW Ladies Night 2 took place on Saturday night, with an Iron Woman main event and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:
* Christina Marie def. Ultra Violette
* JC Storm def. Emily Jaye
* Brittany Jade def. Ella Envy
* Leila Grey def. Katie Arquette
* Megan Bayne def. Rebecca Scott
* Missa Kate def. Nikii Duke
* Vita VonStarr def. Zoey Skye
* MCW Women’s Championship Iron Woman Match: Gia Scott def. Ray Lyn (4 falls to 2)
‘The Megasus’ @TheMeganBayne returned to #MCWProWrestling this past Saturday night at #MCWLadiesNight 2🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7OCX8AoT9Z
— MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) April 27, 2023
.@NikiiDuke and @NWA Women’s Tag Team Champion @MissaKate11 made their #MCWProWrestling debuts at #MCWLadiesNight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ejjk4eRXoM
— MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) April 30, 2023
