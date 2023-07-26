wrestling / News
MCW Legacy Results 7.23.23: Action Andretti & Brian Cage In Tag Team Main Event, More
July 26, 2023 | Posted by
MCW Pro Wrestling’s latest show was MCW Legacy this past weekend, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the Joppa, Maryland show below, per Cagematch.net:
* Greg Excellent def. Dick Dynamo
* The Head Bangers def. TQM
* MCW Women’s Championship Match: Christina Marie def. Gia Scott
* Ken Dixon, Ronnie Zukko & Ryan Zukko def. James Ellsworth, Justin Schlegel & Ryan McBride
* Gauntlet Match: The Mecca def. Brittany Blake, Dirty Money, G-Fed, Jimmy Starz, Joe Keys, Sexy Steve, and Shaun Cannon
* The Trade def. Black Wallstreet & Alex Divine
* MCW Rage Television Championship Match: Myles Hawkins (c) def. Anthony Henry and Jack Cartwheel
* Action Andretti & Mike Walker def. Brian Cage & Flip Gordon
More Trending Stories
- Glacier Claims WCW Faced Legal Action From Midway Games Over His Look
- Kurt Angle Thinks Roman Reigns Could Break the Record For World Titles, Praises John Cena
- Ted DiBiase On Drug Abuse In Wrestling, Recalls Junkyard Dog’s Battle With Demons
- Cody Rhodes Is ‘Concerned’ About Triple H Eventually Asking About His AEW Throne Smashing