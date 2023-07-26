MCW Legacy Results 7.23.23: Action Andretti & Brian Cage In Tag Team Main Event, More

MCW Pro Wrestling’s latest show was MCW Legacy this past weekend, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the Joppa, Maryland show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Greg Excellent def. Dick Dynamo

* The Head Bangers def. TQM

* MCW Women’s Championship Match: Christina Marie def. Gia Scott

* Ken Dixon, Ronnie Zukko & Ryan Zukko def. James Ellsworth, Justin Schlegel & Ryan McBride

* Gauntlet Match: The Mecca def. Brittany Blake, Dirty Money, G-Fed, Jimmy Starz, Joe Keys, Sexy Steve, and Shaun Cannon

* The Trade def. Black Wallstreet & Alex Divine

* MCW Rage Television Championship Match: Myles Hawkins (c) def. Anthony Henry and Jack Cartwheel

* Action Andretti & Mike Walker def. Brian Cage & Flip Gordon