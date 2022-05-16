wrestling / News

MCW Spring Fever Millersville Results: The Hardys Battle OGK

May 16, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MCW Spring Fever Image Credit: MCW

Maryland Championship Wrestling held its event MCW Spring Fever last night in Millersville, Maryland at the Benfield Sportscenter. It aired on FITE. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Kekoa def. Ryan McBride
* Vita VonStarr def. Dani Mo
* Action Andretti def. Ninja Mack
* Tag Team Gauntlet: Pat Brink & Alex Odin def. Diego Cruz & Lor Diaz, The Sigma Males (LDJ & Steven Fuerte), Killian McMurphy & Myles Hawkins, Black Wallstreet (Black Jack Tripper & Chuck Lennox), Shaun Cannon & JB Anderson
* Tim Spriggs def. Angel Alvarado
* MCW Women’s Championship: Gia Scott (c) def. KiLynn King
* Eric Martin & Robert Locke def. Dante Caballero & Joe Keys
* Joey Janela def. Chris Bey and Speedball Mike Bailey
* MCW Rage TV Championship: Demarcus Kane def. O’Shay Edwards
* MCW Heavyweight Championship: Ken Dixon def. Nick Aldis, Brian Johnson, and Moses
* Matt & Jeff Hardy def. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MCW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading