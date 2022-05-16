MCW Spring Fever Millersville Results: The Hardys Battle OGK

May 16, 2022 | Posted by

Maryland Championship Wrestling held its event MCW Spring Fever last night in Millersville, Maryland at the Benfield Sportscenter. It aired on FITE. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Kekoa def. Ryan McBride

* Vita VonStarr def. Dani Mo

* Action Andretti def. Ninja Mack

* Tag Team Gauntlet: Pat Brink & Alex Odin def. Diego Cruz & Lor Diaz, The Sigma Males (LDJ & Steven Fuerte), Killian McMurphy & Myles Hawkins, Black Wallstreet (Black Jack Tripper & Chuck Lennox), Shaun Cannon & JB Anderson

* Tim Spriggs def. Angel Alvarado

* MCW Women’s Championship: Gia Scott (c) def. KiLynn King

* Eric Martin & Robert Locke def. Dante Caballero & Joe Keys

* Joey Janela def. Chris Bey and Speedball Mike Bailey

* MCW Rage TV Championship: Demarcus Kane def. O’Shay Edwards

* MCW Heavyweight Championship: Ken Dixon def. Nick Aldis, Brian Johnson, and Moses

* Matt & Jeff Hardy def. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett

What a picture perfect Elbow Drop from the one and only @RealNickAldis as he fights to claim the MCW Heavyweight Championship!#MCWSpringFever pic.twitter.com/usYTkvhSJp — MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) May 16, 2022

The Mecca @Bjo_Mecca just got sent somewhere else with that spiking Tombstone Piledriver from @RealNickAldis!!#MCWSpringFever pic.twitter.com/SvReUQli9F — MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) May 16, 2022