MCW Spring Fever Millersville Results: The Hardys Battle OGK
Maryland Championship Wrestling held its event MCW Spring Fever last night in Millersville, Maryland at the Benfield Sportscenter. It aired on FITE. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Kekoa def. Ryan McBride
* Vita VonStarr def. Dani Mo
* Action Andretti def. Ninja Mack
* Tag Team Gauntlet: Pat Brink & Alex Odin def. Diego Cruz & Lor Diaz, The Sigma Males (LDJ & Steven Fuerte), Killian McMurphy & Myles Hawkins, Black Wallstreet (Black Jack Tripper & Chuck Lennox), Shaun Cannon & JB Anderson
* Tim Spriggs def. Angel Alvarado
* MCW Women’s Championship: Gia Scott (c) def. KiLynn King
* Eric Martin & Robert Locke def. Dante Caballero & Joe Keys
* Joey Janela def. Chris Bey and Speedball Mike Bailey
* MCW Rage TV Championship: Demarcus Kane def. O’Shay Edwards
* MCW Heavyweight Championship: Ken Dixon def. Nick Aldis, Brian Johnson, and Moses
* Matt & Jeff Hardy def. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett
From #NJPW last night to @MCWWrestling tonight! @IamLioRush is HERE at #MCWSpringFever!
📺 https://t.co/Vjv2fFm1sm pic.twitter.com/q4WNClPBuJ
— FITE (@FiteTV) May 15, 2022
More Scissor Kicks than a Mortal Kombat tournament!@SpeedballBailey lighting up @JANELABABY at #MCWSpringFever! pic.twitter.com/MQbhnDicrF
— MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) May 16, 2022
What a picture perfect Elbow Drop from the one and only @RealNickAldis as he fights to claim the MCW Heavyweight Championship!#MCWSpringFever pic.twitter.com/usYTkvhSJp
— MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) May 16, 2022
The Mecca @Bjo_Mecca just got sent somewhere else with that spiking Tombstone Piledriver from @RealNickAldis!!#MCWSpringFever pic.twitter.com/SvReUQli9F
— MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) May 16, 2022
A wicked double Twist of Fate from @JEFFHARDYBRAND and @MATTHARDYBRAND on OGK's @MattTaven!
What a show our first PPV #MCWSpringFever has been! pic.twitter.com/FThTkqpf19
— MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) May 16, 2022
