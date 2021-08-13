wrestling / News
Melina Making Impact Wrestling In-Ring Debut On Next Week’s Show
August 12, 2021
Melina is making her in-ring debut for Impact Wrestling on next week’s show. Impact announced on this week’s show that Melina will compete in a match next week. You can see the full card below for the show, which airs next Thursday and is the go-home show before Impact Emergence:
* Melina vs. TBA
* Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering
* The Impact World Champion (Kenny Omega or Christian Cage) will appear.
