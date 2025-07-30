– During a recent edition of her Mone Mag Newsletter, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone commented on her AEW Women’s World Title bout against Toni Storm at AEW All In Texas. Their match marked Mone’s first singles defeat in AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mercedes Mone on how long she waited for a match against Toni Storm: “I’d been waiting for this one for a long time—five years, maybe more. Part of the reason I signed with AEW was because I wanted to wrestle Toni Storm. She’s become such an incredible character and a true star. When the match finally happened at All In, everything felt aligned. The build-up, the energy, the entrance was all perfect. Even before the bell rang, I could feel how special it was going to be.”

Her thoughts about the atmosphere at Globe Life Field: “Walking into Globe Life Field for All In, there was a calmness in the locker room, like everyone just knew this night would be legendary. AEW has only been around for six years, but they pulled off their biggest event in North American wrestling history. Fans are still talking about it, and I’m still replaying it in my mind.”

Toni Storm pinned Mercedes Mone to win the match and retain her title at AEW All In Texas.