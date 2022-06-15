Mercedes Martinez Says Her ROH Women’s Title Reign Feels Like Coming ‘Full Circle’

Mercedes Martinez is the ROH Women’s Champion, and she recently talked about how the title win feels like coming “full circle” for her. Martinez spoke with Complex Unsanctioned for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On holding the ROH Women’s Title after she first worked there in 2006: “It feels good to be honest. What people don’t realize is that I’ve been in this business for almost going on 22 years right now. It’s a blessing and a curse at the same time, right? But when I first started at Ring Of Honor there wasn’t really a women’s division. There were females there wrestling, but it wasn’t considered an actual women’s division.”

On what the title win means to her: “For me to still be wrestling and for Ring of Honor to have this division and actually have a title to say, ‘Hey, you guys now take the spotlight,’ and for me to hold this title is kind of like full circle. It’s a blessing and I just want to be able to have this title and really do it justice as best as I can with the opportunities that I get under the AEW banner. It’s something really special, I hold it dear to my heart. With all the championships that I’ve held, this one probably means the most right now to me.”