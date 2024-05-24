Mercedes Mone Brawls With Willow Nightingale To Close Out AEW Rampage

Mercedes Mone made her first AEW Rampage appearance this week, coming down to fight with Willow Nightingale after the main event match. Friday’s show saw Nightingale and Kris Statlander defeat Anna Jay and Alex Windsor in tag team action. Following the bout, Mone came out and charged the ring to fight with Nightingale.

Statlander got involved in the brawl and was nearly hit with the Mone Maker before Nightingale saved her. Officials came out to break it up but Mone dove onto Nightingale, who was eventually pulled from the ring by Statlander. Mone then posed with the AEW TBS Championship to close the show.

Nightingale will defend the TBS Title against Mone at Double or Nothing on Sunday.