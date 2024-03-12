– During a recent interview with Evan Mack for the Kick Rocks podcast, wrestler Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) discussed the progress women’s wrestling has made in the last 10 years. She stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“It could make me cry. It’s so beautiful, and I’m going to put over the women because it’s not just the women, it’s the men. This is the most pro wrestlers in the history of pro wrestling, and it’s the most women have ever been a part of this business. To see how many women are at pro wrestling schools, to see how many women are at different promotions, from independents to STARDOM, to TNA, to AEW, to WWE, it’s like…I have no words.”

As previously noted, it’s believed that Mone has signed with AEW, and she’s expected to make her promotional debut tomorrow at AEW Big Business. The event will be held on Wednesday, March 13 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.