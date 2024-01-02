Mercedes Mone Reportedly In Talks With AEW

Mercedes Mone has been in talks with AEW, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Mone has continued her talks with AEW and sources in the industry expect that is likely where she will ultimately land.

Mone was in talks with WWE, but it was reported late last week that those had fallen through. There were plans at one point for Mone in AEW as of All In 2023, but it was reported last month that those were no longer in effect.

While Mone is expected to sign with AEW, no one has confirmed as of yet that she has done so yet. WWE and AEW have both had situations recently where a deal was not signed until the day that they made their debuts in CM Punk and Will Ospreay, respectively. One source said that they’d heard Mone and AEW were close on terms but added, “it’s never official until it’s official.”