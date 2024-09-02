Mercedes Mone Weighs In On WrestleMania 37 Match With Bianca Belair

Mercedes Mone battled Bianca Belair in a historic match at WrestleMania 37, and Mone recalled how emotional the bout was for her. The two competed in the first headlining WrestleMania match between two Black women at the show, and Mone reflected on the match during her appearance on WTOP.

“It was so emotional,” Moné said of the match. “That was one of my biggest dreams since I was 10 years old, but it was so big I didn’t think it was possible, then here I was at WrestleMania 37 in the middle of the ring looking at Bianca like, ‘Wow, we are doing this, this is so much bigger than us, bigger than wrestling.'”

She continued, “That moment was so special. The way she looked at me, I was like, ‘Girl, you better stop before I start bawling and we slip in the ring from our tears.'”

Belair defeated Mone (then Sasha Banks) to win the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship in the headlining match of the PPV’s first night.