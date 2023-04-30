– Former IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné recently spoke to former WWE Superstar Dean Muhtadi (aka Mojo Rawley) for TMZ Sports following her loss at STARDOM All-Star Grand Greendom earlier this month. At the event, Moné lost the IWGP Women’s Title to Mayu Iwatani. During the interview, Mone spoke about returning to the US, so she can “smoke one” with her cousin, rapper Snoop Dogg.

Moné told Muhtadi, “I cannot wait to come back to the U.S.A. so I can roll up a big one, smoke one, roll one again, and go to Long Beach, baby, where you can go to my cousin’s house, Snoop Dogggggggggg.”

The former women’s champion noted that her eye was injured and swelling due to the hard-hitting match with Iwatani, which caused her loss. She added on her match with Iwatani, “I got this big ass balloon on my face in the first five seconds, and I just couldn’t believe it.” Moné continued, “But I told myself, ‘Mercedes, you have to finish. You’re in Japan. The fans are chanting for you.’ This balloon in my eye, I couldn’t f****** see. That’s why I couldn’t kick out.”

The former champion is reportedly signed to work with NJPW through May 21 at NJPW Resurgence. Moné also appears in the latest season of The Mandalorian, reprising her role as Koska Reeves. The show is streaming now on Disney+.

You can check out a video of Muhtadi’s chat with Mercedes Moné below: