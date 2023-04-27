NJPW Reportedly Hopeful To Keep Working With Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone has been busy working with NJPW since the start of the year, and the company hopes that continues according to a new report. Mone made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and has worked a few shows for them, during which she had a reign as IWGP Women’s Champion. Fightful Select reports that the relationship between NJPW and Mone has been a positive one thus far and while she is not currently signed to anything long-term, NJPW hopes that they can continue working with her.

Mone’s most recent match was at STARDOM All Star Grand Queendom, where Mayu Iwatani defeated her to capture the Women’s Championship. Mone is signed with NJPW through her appearance at NJPW Resurgence on May 21st.