Mercedes Mone Responds to the Harley Cameron Rap Video

– As previously noted, Harley Cameron introduced a new rap music video, featuring her Mercedes Mone puppet, last night on AEW Dynamite. The reigning TBS Champion and AEW, Mone, has since responded to the video, and she’s not too happy about it on her social media.

After seeing the video, Mercedes Mone wrote, “The bit*h thinks she’s @Eminem now 🤬🤬❤️.” Mercedes Mone will get her chance at payback against Harley Cameron for the video this weekend at AEW Grand Slam Australia. She’s scheduled to defend her title against Cameron on Saturday, February 14 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Australia.

AEW Grand Slam Australia will be broadcast via tape delay on Saturday night on TNT following the NBA All-Star game.