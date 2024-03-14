Mercedes Mone & Tony Khan Comment on Her Return to American TV, AEW Debut

– In a feature published by The Boston Globe, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan and newly signed AEW star Mercedes Mone discussed Mone making her AEW debut last night at Big Business. The show was held at the TD Garden in Boston, which is Mone’s hometown. Below are some highlights:

Mercedes Mone on not appearing on American TV for almost two years: “It’s been almost two years since I’ve been on American television. It’s been 10 months since my tragic injury, where I thought, ‘This could have been the end for me.’ I was told that it was a career-ending injury — and I never take no for an answer. I never stopped following my heart and my dreams and right away I told the surgeon, ‘No, it’s not. I’m coming back, and I can’t wait to come back.’ ”

Tony Khan on Mercedes Mone: “I think she’s one of the best wrestlers in the world. I always want to get the best wrestlers in AEW, and that describes Mercedes perfectly.”

Mone on her AEW debut: All of this was on pure speculation. Just a little bit of internet buzz where they put [’Bo$$ton,’ a nod to one of her world-conquering nicknames] on the Boston skyline, and fans were just speculating that it could possibly be me. They came from all over the world to see me debut tonight. It was unbelievable. Legit fans from London, UK, Mexico, Japan, and all over the United States came out. I am just over the moon.”