– AEW star and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone commented on a recent interaction between Chris Jericho and a young fan sitting ringside over the weekend at AEW Collision. Mone claimed that she would’ve “slapped that kid” if it was her during the match. That later drew a response from wrestling superfan and aspiring wrestler, Izzy Moreno, who recalled their interaction at WWE NXT TakeOver: Respect. During Mone’s match with Bayley at the event, Mone ripped off Izzy’s headband and made fun of her during the match.

Mercedes Mone initially wrote, “I would’ve slapped that kid!” Wrestling superfan, Izzy Moreno, later responded to Mone, showing a photo of the flowers Mone bought her some years back after an interaction in WWE NXT. Moreno wrote in the caption, “Girl why are you lying! You would have given them flowers after the show and said sorry! 😂 💐”

Mone later fired back at Moreno, recalling what happened with their interaction. She wrote on social media, “Kid, let’s be serious! You were literally hyperventilating crying. Your daddy needed to change your pull ups during the show. 🤣”

Izzy Moreno then put forth a challenge for a match with Mone after May 1 when she turns 18. She added in response, “I was 8 years old when that happened but I’ll be 18 on 5/1 so then we can stop the smack talk. Anytime you want some just tell your Daddy @TonyKhan or whatever Indy promoter and we will see who’s crying…Boss! 💜” Mone then replied, “Baby, I’m not getting you booked! Stay broke 😂”

Later on, Izzy Moreno replied once again, writing, “Boo if you are scared just say you scared! Stay scared 💅” You can view their exchange below:

